Jangoan, Adilabad & Nalgonda get biodiversity awards

TS Biodiversity Board awarded the Best Biodiversity Management Committee (BMC) for the year 2022 to Jangaon municipality and Mukhra (K) gram panchayat, Adilabad district. For 2021, the best BMC award was given to Nalgonda Zilla Parishad.

The Best Biodiversity Conserver award of Telangana State was given to Dusharla Satyanarayana of Raghavapuram in Suryapet district and S. Nagabrahma Chary of Hyderabad respectively, on International Day for Biological Diversity at BM Birla Science Centre on Sunday. Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar was the chief guest at the programme.

Several State-level online competitions for schoolchildren like essay writing, photography, elocution, traditional dance and slogan writing, and inter-college offline competitions such as biodiversity quiz, biodiversity rangoli and painting competitions for the youth, were organised as also a weeklong online campaign for people of all age groups on various topics.

Three webinars, including one on dangers of zoonotic diseases, and a special talk on “Building a shared future for all life through Biodiversity Conservation” by wildlife expert Deepak Ramaiyan, were held. An exhibition on the theme “Biodiversity, Nutritional Security and Human Well-Being” was held at the venue, said a press release.