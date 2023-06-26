HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jangaon MLA’s daughter continues tirade over ‘illegally-registered’ land

June 26, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - JANGAON

The Hindu Bureau
M.Tulja Bhavani Reddy, daughter of Jangaon MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy, demolishing the compound wall of land, which was registered in her name by her father. She promised to return the land papers to the Collector in Siddipet.

M.Tulja Bhavani Reddy, daughter of Jangaon MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy, demolishing the compound wall of land, which was registered in her name by her father. She promised to return the land papers to the Collector in Siddipet. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

Continuing her tirade against her MLA-father M.Yadagiri Reddy in Jangaon, Tulja Bhavani Reddy has reiterated allegations that her father ‘illegally registered’ a piece of land in her name in Cherial municipality limits in Siddipet district. The charge has been strongly denied by the BRS legislator.

In a sudden move, Ms.Bhavani Reddy on Sunday reached the site and removed a portion of the pre-cast compound wall around the land, measuring about 1200 sq. yards, located at Peddacheruvu in Cherial, sources said.

Speaking to the media, she announced that she would hand over the land to the Cherial civic body by following due legal process. “It is unfortunate that my father being a two-time MLA with affluent background illegally registered the cheruvu matthadi (lake bed) land,” she alleged. “It was his mistake; I apologise,” she said, reiterating that she would hand over the land to Cherial municipality through legal process.

M. Tulja Bhavani Reddy, daughter of Jangaon MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy.

M. Tulja Bhavani Reddy, daughter of Jangaon MLA M. Yadagiri Reddy. | Photo Credit: MOHD. ARIF

Meanwhile, the incident created ripples in the district’s political circles. It may be mentioned that Mr.Reddy had to face an embarrassing situation during the Harithotsavam event in Jangaon a week ago when his daughter Ms.Bhavani Reddy publicly took him to task over the land issue.

In a quick and strong rebuttal the same day, a visibly shaken Mr.Reddy deplored that his daughter had earlier filed a ‘forgery case’ against him at the behest of his political rivals. He termed the charges against him as ‘baseless.’

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.