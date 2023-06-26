Jangaon MLA’s daughter continues tirade over ‘illegally-registered’ land

June 26, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - JANGAON

Continuing her tirade against her MLA-father M.Yadagiri Reddy in Jangaon, Tulja Bhavani Reddy has reiterated allegations that her father ‘illegally registered’ a piece of land in her name in Cherial municipality limits in Siddipet district. The charge has been strongly denied by the BRS legislator.

In a sudden move, Ms.Bhavani Reddy on Sunday reached the site and removed a portion of the pre-cast compound wall around the land, measuring about 1200 sq. yards, located at Peddacheruvu in Cherial, sources said.

Speaking to the media, she announced that she would hand over the land to the Cherial civic body by following due legal process. “It is unfortunate that my father being a two-time MLA with affluent background illegally registered the cheruvu matthadi (lake bed) land,” she alleged. “It was his mistake; I apologise,” she said, reiterating that she would hand over the land to Cherial municipality through legal process.

Meanwhile, the incident created ripples in the district’s political circles. It may be mentioned that Mr.Reddy had to face an embarrassing situation during the Harithotsavam event in Jangaon a week ago when his daughter Ms.Bhavani Reddy publicly took him to task over the land issue.

In a quick and strong rebuttal the same day, a visibly shaken Mr.Reddy deplored that his daughter had earlier filed a ‘forgery case’ against him at the behest of his political rivals. He termed the charges against him as ‘baseless.’