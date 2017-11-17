Janaushadhi Kendra inaugrated at NIT

A ‘Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK)’ was inaugurated by NIT Director Prof. N V Ramana Rao on the campus here on Thursday.

This is the 2,803rd PMBJK store to be opened in the country and the first on any NIT campus. The PMBJK is a noble initiative by the Central government to supply quality medicines at affordable prices to the public. The costs of medicines supplied under this scheme are 10% to 30% lesser than the cost of branded medicines sold in the open market.

The NIT at Warangal is the first national institute to opt for the PMBJK store for its dispensary on the campus. This should go a long way in instilling confidence in the public about the quality of medicines sold under this scheme, said Prof. Ramana Rao.

Prof. L. Ram Gopal Reddy, chairman of the institute hospital, K. Thirupathi Reddy, medical officer, faculty and staff members were present.

Vijay Singh Rajput, deputy manager, Southern India and Harishankar, senior marketing manager of Telangana State said about 700 types of medicines and 164 surgical items were made available at these stores. Store proprietor Sriram Shivaji and others were among those present.