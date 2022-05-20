Janasena to contest three-fourths of seats in next elections

Janasena party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced the party’s decision to contest three-fourths of the seats in the State in the next Assembly elections.

On a tour of Bhongir-Yadadri district to console families of party workers who died in the last few years, Pawan Kalyan said Janasena had a vote bank of 5,000 in each constituency and could upset the applecart of strong contenders. His comments invited cheers from his supporters.

He assured that he would stand by the backward sections at all times. Enthusiastic crowds received him en route as his convoy passed from L.B. Nagar to Yadadri.