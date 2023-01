January 11, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - hyderabad

A former Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu and Janasena Party advisor R. Ramamohan Rao on Wednesday called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He was accompanied by BRS president of Andhra Pradesh T. Chandrasekhar. They discussed politics in Andhra Pradesh, a CMO release said.