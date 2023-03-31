Jana Reddy welcomes BRS support to Rahul Gandhi but rules out political alliance in Telangana

March 31, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

Senior Congress leader and former Leader of the Opposition in the Telangana Assembly, K. Jana Reddy said Congress was working with all the opposition parties including the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) to take on the “undemocratic” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, the association with the BRS will be confined only to the issue of fighting the BJP and exposing its undemocratic rule to the public, he clarified at a press conference here on Friday. “There will be no political alliance with the BRS and it is immature for anyone to think that just because BRS took a stand on Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Parliament there would be a political alliance between Congress and BRS,” he clarified to a query.

Mr. Reddy said the BRS had extended support to Mr. Gandhi realising the disqualification was immoral and politically motivated, and how the BJP was misusing all the instruments to defame those who were questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support to the Adani group despite the corrupt practices of the group coming out in open.

The senior Congress leader said the BJP just wants to suppress Mr. Gandhi as he had boldly raised corruption of the Adani group and sought answers in the Parliament why the Prime Minister was blindly supporting Gautam Adani. However, the opposition parties are committed to taking the fascist rule of the BJP to the people and explaining how dictatorship would ruin the country.

Renuka Chowdary says Modi fears Rahul

Former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary said she was feeling ashamed to call Mr. Modi as the Prime Minister of India terming him as a narrow-minded politician. She said Mr. Modi feared Mr. Gandhi and the disqualification episode clearly proved that.

“The truth behind their [Mr. Modi and Mr. Adani] association and the corrupt practices are coming out now,” she said challenging Mr. Modi to file a defamation case against the Financial Times that exposed the ‘corrupt practices’ of the Adani group.

She said Other Backward Classes don’t carry the surname Modi and the BJP’s efforts to divert attention raking up the OBC issue were just laughable.