Jana Reddy says TRS failed the State

Revanth, Uttam, Geetha Reddy and Jana Reddy attend meeting at Nagarjunasagar

Senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy said Nalgonda district played a historic role in the Armed Struggle against the Nizam and people now expect a similar role in uprooting the TRS government that has failed Telangana, formed with new hopes.

The former CLP leader made his first major public appearance after a long time in Nagarjunsagar after his defeat in the polls, at the preparatory meeting of the combined Nalgonda district at Nagarjunasagar on Friday to review Rahul Gandhi’s meeting at Warangal on May 6.

Mr. Reddy enthused the leaders dismissing the differences among senior leaders. There was only a difference of opinion on some issues and there were no major differences. He also said leaders should be careful while making comments as even normal comments can also be misread and understood creating confusion among people.

His comments came in the backdrop of Bhongir MP, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy staying away citing some official meeting. He said Nalgonda always stood against the tyranny of any government recalling how the Razakars were defeated. The district also stood first in the party membership across the state.

Nalgonda MP, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Rahul Gandhi’s meeting was historic as it was being conducted in the backdrop of farmers facing their biggest crisis in Telangana due to the lackadaisical attitude of both the Centre and the state governments. TRS, he said has cheated the farmers on several promises it made during the elections including the waiver of farm loans that have not been done so far. He said Nalgonda was the bastion of the Congress party and it reflected when two Parliament members were elected against the money might of the TRS.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said Congress has a history to reveal to the people, unlike other parties. The mighty Nagarjunasagar dam in Nalgonda was proof of what Congress has done while the present government could not even complete smaller projects started by the previous Congress government.

Mr. Revanth Reddy praised Mr. Jana Reddy as a tall leader and said his absence was visible in the Assembly and the respect he brought to the sessions and discussions was missing. “He commands the respect of not just Congressmen but everyone in politics. His presence is a big boost to the party,” he said.