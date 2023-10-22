ADVERTISEMENT

Jana Reddy says KTR’s comments on Rahul Gandhi reflect his arrogance

October 22, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

Congress had introduced all the welfare schemes that are being talked about by the BRS today, points out former CLP leader

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Jana Reddy along with other Congress leaders addressing media. | Photo Credit: arrangement

Senior Congress leader K. Jana Reddy said Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao’s comments on Rahul Gandhi were due to his arrogance of power and ignorance of facts, and he would not like to comment on such leaders.

“I will not comment on the statements made out of arrogance and such leaders,” he said when the media sought his response to KTR’s comments on Saturday on Rahul Gandhi that did not go well with the Congress leaders.

The former CLP leader said KTR should know that Congress fought for 60 years for Independence without seeking power and the party always worked with a broad perspective of nation-building rather than image-building.

He said the BRS was implementing the same policies of the Congress. Who started free power for agriculture or who started the welfare schemes? Which party gave employment guarantees, food security, and rights for tribals on forest lands, he asked and said the BRS was just continuing them. On the contrary, the BRS failed on the promises made before the election. “Did the Dalits get three acres land,” he asked further adding, “Did Sonia Gandhi not give Telangana State?”

Rejecting the claims of BRS party’s claim of increasing the per capita income, he said from 2004 to 2014, the per capita income increased by 6.5%, which is higher compared to now. All that the BRS did was increase the State debt to ₹5 lakh crore with indiscriminate borrowings. He claimed that people have already decided to bring Congress into power in Telangana.

