Jana Reddy joins Revanth’s yatra, asks people to bring back Congress

March 02, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

The ‘Yatra for Change’ taken up by Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy as a part of the ‘Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra’ saw senior Congress leader and former Minister K. Jana Reddy joining it in Husnabad where the Congress leaders urged the people to see through the false promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Senior Congress leaders T. Jeevan Reddy, MLC , and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar were among those present.

At a street-corner meeting in Husnabad, Mr. Revanth said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao gave false promises on Gourelli and Gandipalli projects that have not been completed even after nine years of BRS rule. He reminded people how KCR promised to personally oversee the projects but did not even visit them once.

However, he always has time to visit the Husnabad MLA Satish, while the MLA never takes up people’s issues with him. “Do you need such an MLA?” he asked.

Stating that the BJP should be eliminated from the region, he said the local MP and BJP president Bandi Sanjay has never bothered to concentrate on development. All that the BJP brought was misery through price hikes and snatching jobs away instead of creating new jobs as promised. In fact, Mr. Modi claimed in Parliament that only 7.64 lakh jobs were created while 21 crore applications were received from the unemployed, he said.

“When Amit Shah called Bandi Sanjay, Arvind and Kishan Reddy for a meeting, people thought the Palamuru Rangareddy lift irrigation project would get national status or some other development work. But they sat for three hours discussing politics and not development,” he said.

Mr. Reddy reminded that Sonia Gandhi had promised to fulfill the 60-year-old desire of Telangana statehood on the soil of Karimnagar. She kept her promise and it is time for people to repay their gratitude by bringing her rule in Telangana. He said when Congress comes to power next year it will give ₹ 5 lakh to every poor person to build a house. Farmers will be given a loan waiver of ₹ 2 lakh. Under the Arogyasree scheme, the government will pay medical expenses up to ₹ 5 lakh for the poor and gas cylinders will be provided at ₹ 500.