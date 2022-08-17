Jana Gana Mana echoes across Telangana as citizens hit note of unison

Traffic comes to a standstill during mass singing of national anthem in various parts of the State

Citizens from various walks of life take part in the mass singing of the national anthem at GPO Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Traffic comes to a standstill during mass singing of national anthem in various parts of the State

Patriotic slogans such as ‘Jai Bharat’ eulogising the motherland echoed through the busy streets abutting Telangana Chowk in Karimnagar as scores of people on Tuesday participated in mass singing of the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, signifying the country’s unity in diversity.

People from all walks of life and age groups gathered at the town’s busy traffic junction and recited the national anthem in unison at 11.30 a.m. as part of the State-wide mass recitation of the national anthem to mark Swatantra Bharatha Vajrotsavalu.

Schoolchildren enthusiastically participated in the programme by holding the tricolour with great pride and reverence for the motherland, showcasing the spirit of unity and integration.

Telangana State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, Backward Classes Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister G. Kamalakar, Collector R.V. Karnan and Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana participated on the occasion.

Traffic on the busy road came to a standstill during the mass singing of the national anthem.

Passengers and staff of the TSRTC, among others, recited the national anthem at a programme held on the premises of the bus station in Karimnagar. TSRTC-Karimnagar Zone executive director V. Venkateshwarlu, regional manager Khusro Shah Khan and other senior officials also participated in the event.

A photo exhibition on the great leaders of India’s freedom struggle was organised on the occasion.

The State-wide programme saw enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar, Warangal, Adilabad and Khammam districts as well as elsewhere in the State.