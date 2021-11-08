Jamuna Hatcheries issue back in limelight

Survey officials serve notices to all involved to be present

Within days of Huzurabad byelection results, the issue of Jamuna Hatcheries is back in the limelight. The Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Toopran has issued notices to Jamuna Hatcheries, located in Masaipet mandal, that survey will be taken up for fixing boundaries in survey number 97 of Hakimpet village on November 18, from 10.30 a.m. In the notice issued on Monday, Deputy Inspector of Survey, Toopran Division, informed that the survey was a continuation of notices issued on May 5, this year.

“The High Court has directed on May 27, 2021, to conduct survey in the third week of June after giving ample time. However, it could not be taken up due to corona,” informed the survey officer in the notice issued to six persons, including Eatala Jamuna, wife of Eatala Rajender, Eatala Nitin Reddy, Dandem Vithal, Baindla Shantamma, Kathera Ramesh and Allenki Shivashankar.

“In the primary inquiry conducted by us it was identified that some parts of government and assigned land encroachment was done by the Jamuna Hatcheries. They have filed a writ petition to stop the survey due to corona. However, the High Court has rejected the appeal and directed to conduct detailed survey on the land. The survey will be conducted on November 16, 17 and 18. This will identify how much land was under encroachment by Jamuna Hatcheries. Notices have been served on some 100 persons, including assignees,” Collector S. Harish told media here.

The Collector said that this was not a new survey and added that it would be held at Achampet and Hakimpet villages in Masaipet mandal.

The land issue of Jamuna Hatcheries was the clash point between Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the then Minister for Health Eatala Rajender, which finally saw the removal of the latter from the State Cabinet and his eventual resignation from Huzurabad Assembly seat. This has led to the byelection in the constituency where Mr. Rajender won the election with about 24,000 votes majority against TRS candidate G. Srinivas.