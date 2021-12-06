Jamuna Hatcheries encroached govt. lands: Collector

Collector S. Harish addressing a press conference at Medak Collectorate on Monday.

HYDERABAD

06 December 2021 23:29 IST

Encroached land belongs to 56 farmers, says official

Medak Collector S. Harish confirmed on Monday that there are encroachments of government and ceiling lands by Jamuna Hatcheries owned by E. Jamuna and Nithin Reddy, wife and son of former minister and BJP MLA E. Rajender at Hakimpet and Achampet villages in Masaipet mandal.

He said that this was confirmed in the survey conducted by revenue and survey departments.

Speaking to reporters at Medak Collectorate on Monday, Mr. Harish said a report regarding this was already submitted to the government.

“There are government and ceiling lands in survey number 130 and 81 under the control of Jamuna Hatcheries. 70.33 acres of land was encroached with force by Jamana Hatcheries belonging to 56 farmers. These lands belong to SCs, Mudiraj, Vanjara and other communities. Not only that, there is no permission for poultry farm. Assignment land is being used for other than agriculture purposes without nala conversion,” said Mr. Harish adding that action will be taken against those responsible for registration as there was no permission for shed construction and poultry, which was constructed in survey number 97 near Haldi Vagu.

The poultry is causing pollution and it was also found that there were violations of WALTA Act with the cutting of trees and laying of roads in the forest area, he added.

‘Undue pressure’

Stating that lands under prohibition list were also registered in the name of Jamuna Hatcheries in the two survey numbers, he said that it took place due to undue pressure on the officials concerned.

“This is against Section 22 A of Registration Act. These sale deeds have to be cancelled as these lands are - government and assigned. Registration of these lands is not possible without Collector sending notification to IG (stamps and registrations) for denotifying. We checked the records at sub-registrar office and tahasildar office and we could not find any denotification notice,” said Mr. Harish

The Collector said land owners want their lands back and this was promptly informed to the State government.