Jampannavagu in spate at Medaram, officials issue advisory to devotees

As the Jampannavagu, a forest stream, overflowed across the bridge at Medaram village in Mulugu district due to incessant rains on Sunday, authorities issued an advisory to devotees urging them to postpone their visit to the village, the abode of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma.

The advisory comes in the wake of the waterlogging in several low-lying areas leading to Medaram, a remote village located near Eturunagaram wildlife sanctuary, in the tribal majority district due to the unrelenting rainfall. Medaram is famous for the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara, last held in February this year.