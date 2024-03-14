Jammikunta tahsildar Rajani booked in disproportionate assets case

March 14, 2024 11:58 am | Updated 11:58 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday registered a disproportionate assets case against Jammikunta mandal Tahsildar and Joint Sub-Registrar, Markala Rajani, as she allegedly acquired assets by indulging in ‘corrupt practices’ and ‘dubious means’ during her service, ACB sources said.

Preliminary searches were carried out by the sleuths of the ACB at her house and five other houses belonging to her relatives, associates and ‘benamis’, an ACB press release said.

During the searches, property documents of 22 open plots and 7 acres of agricultural lands, documents of advance payment agreements for purchase of three properties in her name and in the name of her family members were found. Furthermore, net cash of ₹ 1,51,540, bank balance amount of ₹ 25,73,525, gold ornaments weighing 1462.5 grams, household articles worth ₹ 9.39 lakh, vehicles worth ₹ 31,06,000 were also found, the release added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The total assets are estimated to be a little over ₹ 3.20 crore. Further verification of additional assets is underway. The case is under investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT