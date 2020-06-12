Jala Deeksha at Upper Manair Dam today

TPCC working president and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar has appealed to the farming community of Rajanna-Sircilla district to participate in large numbers in the ‘jala deeksha’ at the Upper Manair Dam in Narmal village of Gambhiraopeta mandal on Saturday.

In a statement here on Friday, he urged the farming community to participate in the programme and expose the government for failing to fill the UMD with the Kaleshwaram project waters. He alleged that the TRS government had completed the package-10 works of the Kaleshwaram project and lifted the water to Kondapochammasagar and Ranganaikasagar projects and neglected the package-9 works of filling the UMD with the Kaleshwaram waters. He also reminded that the programme was not politically motivated as there were no elections in the State and added that they had planned the programme only to expose the true colours of TRS government.