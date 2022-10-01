Jal Shakti Ministry ridicules claims by Harish and Dayakar Rao

Ministry issues statement through PIB on national award for Mission Bhagiratha

Jal Shakti Ministry clarifies pointed out that Mission Bhagiratha was getting an award only for regular supply of water to households and not on other parameters. | Photo Credit: file photo

In a rude shock to the State government, the Jal Shakthi Ministry, through the Press Information Bureau (PIB), rejected the claims made by Minister for Finance and Health T. Harish Rao and Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E. Dayakar Rao as ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ one of the State flagship programmes, stood as the best in the nation and their stand was vindicated.

“This is regarding the news being flashed in print media quoting ‘Telangana’s flagship Mission Bhagiratha bags national award’. The Department has noticed this news and found it misleading as the same is not based on the facts and information by the State government. Misleading items have been reported in the published news include statement such as (i) the Centre through National Jal Jeevan Mission (NJJM) reviewed Mission Bhagiratha scheme, (ii) Each household getting 100 litres per capita quality drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha, (iii) Inspection was conducted in 320 randomly selected villages across Telangana and (iv) all villages were provided uninterrupted, daily quality drinking water through taps,” said that statement released by the Ministry.

“No assessment of ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ scheme has been carried out by this Department. It is also pertinent to state here that under the ‘Functionality Assessment 2022’ carried out by this department to assess functionality of tap water connection against the JJM norms of 55 litres per person (capita) per day (LPCD) and quality as per BIS 10500 standards. The Functionality Assessment data indicates that in Telangana, out of total 12,570 sampled households (HHs) in 409 villages, 8 % HHs were getting less than 55 LPCD of drinking water. Similarly, out of total sampled HHs in 5 % HHs the water quality was found not to be as per JJM norms,” read the release explaining faults in the claim by ministers.

“The Telangana is being given award in the category of supplying regular water to rural households on 2 nd October. However, regularity in water supply is one of the many parameters adopted for overall functionality assessment. It may also be noted although the State has reported 100 % of tap water connection but has not got it certified through Gram Panchayats as required under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM),” clarified the Ministry.