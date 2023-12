December 16, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Hyderabad

AICC general secretary and former Union minister Jairam Ramesh called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the Assembly on Saturday.

He congratulated the Chief Minister and the Congress government and hoped the people’s aspirations would be fulfilled now. He also met Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and other ministers. Mr. Jairam Ramesh played a key role during the formation of Telangana.

