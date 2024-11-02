GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jainoor Tahsildar, panchayat secretary in ACB net 

Published - November 02, 2024 07:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested the Tahsildar and panchayat secretary of Jainoor mandal of Asifabad district for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹12,000 from a complainant.

Dusihetti Thirupathi, Tahsildar and Special Officer for Gram Panchayat of Pochamloddi village in Jainoor, was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe through Madishetti Shekar, panchayat secretary (an outsourcing staffer), Jandagudem Gram Panchayat, from the complainant on Saturday afternoon.

According to ACB officials, the bribe was demanded to issue a cheque of ₹9.1 lakh pertaining to road construction work carried out by the complainant in Pochamloddi village.

The tainted amount was recovered from Shekar and both the officials were produced in Special Court SPE and ACB Cases, Karimnagar. Investigation is underway.

