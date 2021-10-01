Telangana

Jail term stayed

Telangana High Court on Friday passed an interim direction suspending the jail term of two months awarded to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district Collector Rahul Raj and two other district officials in a contempt of court matter.

The order was passed after hearing an appeal filed by the three officials challenging the single judge order. The judge held them guilty of depriving rights over 10 acres of land belonging to two women in Chintala Manepalle of the district without conducting any land acquisition proceedings or payment of compensation.

Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar, appearing for the officials, informed the court that there was a communication gap in the matter and stated that the land of the two women was not taken over by the authorities.


