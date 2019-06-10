Jail inmates set to hit the airwaves

In a move to improve communication with inmates and bring to the fore hidden talent in them, district jail authorities are launching FM radio service ‘Antarvani’ (inner voice), on Monday.

Inmates trained

Five inmates have already been trained to run the radio like talking in an impressive voice, playing songs and entertaining listeners. Another five are currently undergoing training.

The radio broadcast will be from 6 a.m. to 9 .p.m. The morning programme will commence with Suprabhatam which will include playing patriotic songs. While the inmates exercise, drum music will be played.

Then there will be breakfast announcement, informing their fellow inmates about the menu, followed by one on Vidya Danam programme. There will also be news updates for them. Mulakat announcements will be made through Antarvani too.

Inmates of each of 11 barracks will get a chance to participate in the programmes. There will also be announcement of new stock arrivals. Likewise if there is any moral lecture, it will be broadcast directly on the FM instead of having all the inmates congregate at one place to listen to the guest speaker.

“Every day, I will address the inmates for about 15 minutes. In the evening, after lock-up time, the guards will play the songs which will offer some mental peace. The songs will be played by the guards till 9 p.m.,” jail superintendent Nawab Shiva Kumar Goud told The Hindu.