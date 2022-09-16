‘Jai ho Minister Jagadish Reddy,’ Suryapet SP sets up chant for students 

A video from the 75th anniversary celebrations of the ‘Telangana Integration Day’ held in Suryapet town on Friday went viral. The two-minute video featuring Superintendent of Police, Suryapet district, S. Rajendra Prasad, was the talk of the town.

As seen in the clip, Mr. Prasad was telling school students how Suryapet was fortunate to get legislator and Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy as its leader. For the development being achieved in Suryapet, he said students should study well, excel in the future and make the Minister proud.

“As a gift to the Minister,” he said students should chant “Jai ho Minister Jagadish Reddy” similar to the ‘Jai ho Bahubali’ chant from a popular movie. The venue soon resonated with the chants of the Minister by the SP and the gathering.

The celebrations were attended by Mr. Reddy, District Collector Patil Hemanta Keshav, leaders from the Municipality and others.