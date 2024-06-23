ADVERTISEMENT

Jagtial MLA quits BRS, joins Congress

Published - June 23, 2024 11:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Dr. Sanjay is a close confidant of Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K. Kavitha

The Hindu Bureau

Jagtial MLA Sanjay being welcomed into Congress party by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy in Hyderabad on Sunday | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) loses yet another Legislator with Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay joining the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday night.

Dr. Sanjay is the fifth BRS MLA to have joined the Congress after Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, Tellam Venkat Rao and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Dr. Sanjay is a close confidant of BRS MLC K. Kavitha. He defeated senior Congress leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy in the 2023 Assembly polls. Party sources said another 20 BRS MLAs are likely to shift to Congress by July first week.

