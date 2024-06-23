Jagtial MLA quits BRS, joins Congress

Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) loses yet another Legislator with Jagtial MLA Dr Sanjay joining the Congress in the presence of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday night.

Dr. Sanjay is the fifth BRS MLA to have joined the Congress after Danam Nagender, Kadiyam Srihari, Tellam Venkat Rao and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

Dr. Sanjay is a close confidant of BRS MLC K. Kavitha. He defeated senior Congress leader and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy in the 2023 Assembly polls. Party sources said another 20 BRS MLAs are likely to shift to Congress by July first week.