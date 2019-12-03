Jagtial districts gets set to achieve 100% pass in SSC

Buoyed by the hatrick performance in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations by securing top rank in the State from 2017 to 2019 examinations, the district administration had decided to repeat its winning performance once again by emerging as the top ranker in the SSC examinations by achieving cent per cent results in the March 2020 examinations.

In March 2017 SSC examinations, the district secured 97.53 % pass percentage, in March 2018 it was 97.56 % and in March 2019 it was 99.73 %. Now the district is aiming to achieve 100 % results in March 2020 examinations and set a record. District Collector A Sharath ever since he took charge of the new district in October 2016 has taken a serious interest in improving the results of SSC examinations and launched a campaign — Uttejam (motivation) — to improve the results.

After the hatrick performance in SSC results, the Collector rechristened the campaign as “Vijaya Uttejam” (victory motivation).

Talking to The Hindu on Tuesday, Collector A. Sharath exuded confidence that the district would set a new benchmark by achieving 100 % results in the ensuing SSC examinations in March 2020. “We are gearing up the students by providing good study material, organising special tests separately along with the government examinations to assess the performance of students and take remedial measures accordingly,” he stated.

In the first year he had warned the teachers that they would lose their annual increment if their students fail. The teaching community, after initial resentment, accepted the challenge and voluntarily came forward and submitted a written undertaking to accept a deduction in their annual increment if their wards fail. Further, the teachers have foregone their leave to conduct special classes for the SSC students.

The Collector has urged the teachers to take special interest in students who are weak in academics and take remedial measures. Following the successful campaign of Uttejam, village elders, philanthropists, NRIs, contractors and others have been coming forward to adopt the schools and provide morning and evening snacks to the SSC students preparing for the special classes which would be held from 8.30 a.m. to 9.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m. to 6 p.m. They are also sponsoring study material.