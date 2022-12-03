Jaggu Swamy moves HC seeking to quash SIT notice

December 03, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Jaggu Kottilil alias Jaggu Swamy, a medical doctor from Kochi of Kerala, who was made the sixth accused in the TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case, moved Telangana High Court seeking a direction to quash the notice issued to him by the SIT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Swamy, in his petition which is likely to be heard on or after Monday, requested the HC to stay all further proceedings against him, including the look-out notice issued by the SIT for him. The petitioner stated that a batch of SIT officials descended at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi where he is working and intimidated his brother and colleagues.

Stating that he was not into any political party or had any specific political leanings, the petitioner said that issuing notice to him under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code in the case was like ‘building a fence where no ground exists’.