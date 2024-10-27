GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagga Reddy warns BRS leaders against social media trolling

Mr. Jagga Reddy asserted that the “fangs” of the BRS social media wing would soon be “pulled out” for its malicious campaign against the Congress government.

Updated - October 27, 2024 04:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on October 26, 2024.

TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on October 26, 2024.

TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy has once again lashed out at the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, alleging that its social media wing is engaging in a “filthy and venomous campaign” against Revanth Reddy’s government. He warned that Congress party workers would hold K.T. Rama Rao and Harish Rao accountable and gherao them if they fail to control the trolling of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Mr. Jagga Reddy asserted that the “fangs” of the BRS social media wing would soon be “pulled out” for its malicious campaign against the Congress government. “Why are you unable to tolerate Revanth’s government, though it is just 10 months in office? I assure you, Mr. Revanth Reddy will remain in power for another four years,” he said, referring to the BRS social media team as a ‘Dandupalyam’ gang, likening them to notorious criminals.

He further added that both the former ministers had lost their mental composure since losing power. He also cautioned BRS social media members, particularly those based in the United States and the United Kingdom, of possible retaliation from Congress. “We will ensure that those abroad who make objectionable posts on social media are brought to Hyderabad and given ‘suitable treatment’ in full public view,” he warned.

He also clarified that certain comments he made against a Collector in the BRS regime were being falsely attributed to the present Collector through fake posts.

Published - October 27, 2024 04:43 am IST

