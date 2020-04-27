Jagga Reddy wants govt. to extend lockdown

Senior leader of Congress and Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy has suggested that the State government continue the lockdown being implemented to contain the spread of coronavirus for the next two or three months.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the positive impact of lockdown was appearing just now in the slowdown of the virus spread and it would be meaningful to continue the lockdown till the spread was flattened and stopped. He felt that economists were required to play a proactive role in the present situation by giving timely and feasible suggestions to the governments to enable them sustain financially.

He urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to hold discussions with economists on working out ways to improve the revenue of the government in the adverse conditions. Further, Mr. Jagga Reddy suggested the government to provide every possible facility to doctors, paramedical staff and the police who were serving society in the difficult times knowing well that their health and lives were at risk in dealing with COVID suspects and patients.