Jagga Reddy urges CM to revise Group-I results to allow more candidates for the Mains exam

March 03, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sangareddy legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy has urged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to allow additional candidates in the Group-I Main examinations to be held in June this year.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said the eligibility for Mains papers should be done on the basis of 1:150 rather than 1:50 for the 503 vacancies announced by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). He said the results had been declared on January 13 and candidates for the Mains were declared qualified in the ratio of 1:50 only.

Mr. Reddy said the Group-I notification was issued eight years after the formation of Telangana and many candidates who were waiting for the opportunity could not be selected in the identified ratio of 1:50. Since this was the first big notification for the sought-after jobs, the qualified number for the Mains exam should be enhanced declaring the results in the ratio of 1:150.

He said this may be the last opportunity for thousands of aspirants as no one knew when the next Group-I notification would be issued. The CM should consider the request of thousands of aspirants who lost out owing to the existing ratio of 1:50.

The Mains would be held from June 5 to 10 and on June 12 this year. The prelims were conducted on October 16 last year and the results were announced on January 13 this year. As many as 2,85,316 candidates took a shot at the Prelims and the TSPSC selected the Mains list in the ratio of 1:150 in all reservation categories.