Jagga Reddy to hold a massive public meeting with ‘Sonia and Rahul’ blessings

Meeting expected to be attended by one lakh people on March 21

Meeting expected to be attended by one lakh people on March 21

Showing further signs of mellowing down after his initial outburst against the Telangana Congress leadership, Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has said he would organise a massive public meeting in Sangareddy on March 21 with one lakh people.

“It will be a meeting with the blessings of our leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he said indicating that his fight was not against the party. Mr. Reddy apparently wants to show his strength with the public meeting that will be conducted as a Congressman and with the pictures of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

Mr. Reddy held a meeting of the Congress activists at Sangareddy on Friday where he announced that he would not leave the party till he gets a chance to meet the party high command and explain to them the circumstances in which he had to take such a decision.

Mr. Reddy said he was peeved at the way he was targeted on social media for raising some concerns over the way the party was being run. “I spoke in the interests of the party but I was targeted as an agent of TRS by a section of the party workers, which was false and unnecessary,” he said. He set the right record saying that he was not joining the TRS or the BJP as is being spread on the social media platforms. “If ever I have to leave the party I will pursue an independent line and not to look towards the TRS or the BJP.”

A majority of the party activists urged him to sail with the Congress in which he has been a force to reckon with for the last 15 years and where he got utmost respect as a leader. Though some workers said they would abide by whatever decision he takes, Mr. Reddy clarified that he understands their predicament and would not force anyone to support him throughout.

Later, the dissident leader said he would enrol 75,000 members by March 10 in the ongoing digital membership drive and urged the leaders and the cadre to complete the target.