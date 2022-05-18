Jagga Reddy thanks KCR, Harish Rao for medical college in Sangareddy

Examines ongoing construction works

Congress MLA from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash Reddy thanked Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday for sanctioning a medical college to Sangareddy district.

He said that without KCR’s cooperation, it would not have been possible. He also thanked Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao for this. “I had fought for the medical college and made several representations to the CM and even met him in this regard. Five medical colleges were sanctioned during the tenure of Congress. KCR had responded to my request and sanctioned the college. I specially thank him for this,” said Mr. Reddy while speaking to reporters after examining works on the medical college on Wednesday.

He also urged officials to speed up the works as the admissions would be completed by August.

Stating that about 1,000 patients come to the hospital every day, the MLA said that he would write a letter to Mr. Harish Rao urging him to provide shelter for patient attendants.