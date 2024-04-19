GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jagga Reddy terms BJP as ‘graphics patriots’, says Rahul Gandhi carries pedigree of true patriots

April 19, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC working president and former MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday.

TPCC working president and former MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as ‘graphics nationalists’ and ‘graphic patriots’, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy said it is always the ‘duplicates’ who blow their own trumpet while the ‘originals’ do their work silently.

Addressing a press conference here, he dismissed the BJP’s continuous attack on Rahul Gandhi’s family, questioning their patriotism, and said Mr. Gandhi doesn’t need to prove his patriotism day in and day out. “He has a pedigree of patriotism, starting from his great great grandfather Motilal Nehru who sacrificed his property for the nation’s cause,” he said.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders or their ideologues who were never part of India’s independence movement are claiming themselves to be the real patriots, he said, adding that the country can differentiate between the ‘graphics patriots’ and true patriots like Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Reddy also argued that the popularity of the BJP was declining in north India as the people there have realised how their sentiments were being exploited while nothing was being done to address unemployment and rising prices. “BJP, which is in the third place in south India, was in the first place on social media platforms. On the ground, they have nothing,” he claimed.

On BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims that Congress MLAs were in touch with him, Mr. Reddy said the Congress has several strategies to counter the political gimmicks of the former chief minister. “I can’t reveal how many BRS MLAs will join the Congress but it would be known once Parliament elections are over. If Mr. KCR can play mind games, you think Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy can’t?” he said, while claiming that BRS MLAs joining the Congress was not in his purview.

“The government is serious about its administration and we are busy in our strategies to serve the people for five years and beyond,” he added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.