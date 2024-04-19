Jagga Reddy terms BJP as ‘graphics patriots’, says Rahul Gandhi carries pedigree of true patriots

April 19, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

Terming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as ‘graphics nationalists’ and ‘graphic patriots’, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy said it is always the ‘duplicates’ who blow their own trumpet while the ‘originals’ do their work silently.

Addressing a press conference here, he dismissed the BJP’s continuous attack on Rahul Gandhi’s family, questioning their patriotism, and said Mr. Gandhi doesn’t need to prove his patriotism day in and day out. “He has a pedigree of patriotism, starting from his great great grandfather Motilal Nehru who sacrificed his property for the nation’s cause,” he said.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders or their ideologues who were never part of India’s independence movement are claiming themselves to be the real patriots, he said, adding that the country can differentiate between the ‘graphics patriots’ and true patriots like Rahul Gandhi.

Mr. Reddy also argued that the popularity of the BJP was declining in north India as the people there have realised how their sentiments were being exploited while nothing was being done to address unemployment and rising prices. “BJP, which is in the third place in south India, was in the first place on social media platforms. On the ground, they have nothing,” he claimed.

On BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s claims that Congress MLAs were in touch with him, Mr. Reddy said the Congress has several strategies to counter the political gimmicks of the former chief minister. “I can’t reveal how many BRS MLAs will join the Congress but it would be known once Parliament elections are over. If Mr. KCR can play mind games, you think Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy can’t?” he said, while claiming that BRS MLAs joining the Congress was not in his purview.

“The government is serious about its administration and we are busy in our strategies to serve the people for five years and beyond,” he added.