Jagga Reddy stages dharna at Sabitha’s house

‘No’ to postpone TET to avoid clash with RRB exam

Sangareddy MLA and Telangana Congress working president, T. Jayaprakash Reddy accused Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy of snatching the rights of youngsters to appear for a major recruitment exam of the Indian railways by refusing the postpone the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) of the Telangana government being held on the same day.

Mr. Reddy sat on a dharna along with NSUI State president Venkat Balmoor and students as the Minister refused to meet the delegation seeking postponement of TET. He said that thousands of candidates have registered for both the exams and since the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is held nationwide and cannot be postponed the onus lies on the Telangana government to shift the date of TET.

Expressing his anger at the Minister, he said that she had a more humane approach when she was a Minister in the Congress governments but after joining the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) she had become arrogant and immune to problems of thousands of youngsters appearing for both TET and RRB.

“What is the harm in postponing TET by a few days so that youngsters can take a chance at the jobs in Indian Railways,” he asked. He reminded that TET notification was issued a month ago while the RRB notification was issued a year ago and said the Telangana government should have been careful while deciding the dates and ensure that they don’t clash with the national recruitment exams.

Mr. Reddy said he had sought an appointment with the Minister four days ago but it has not come through so far forcing him to sit on a dharna at the Minister’s residence. “The Minister doesn’t respond and the Chief Minister is not available to anyone. Then where do these youngsters go for solving their problems?” he asked.

He said even IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao tweeted about the clash of dates but the Education Minister didn’t relent and wants to conduct the exam causing loss to thousands of candidates.