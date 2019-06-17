Jagga Reddy seeks working president’s post

Congress legislator from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy has stated that he would soon visit New Delhi to ask the party leadership to give him the party’s working president’s post in Telangana so that he could work for strengthening the party.

In an informal chat with newspersons here on Monday, he admitted that he did received a phone call from Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, the other Congress MLA who is planning to join BJP, but would not divulge the details as to what transpired between the two. He, however, said the discussion was only about the political developments in the State.

Reacting to reports that he too would quit Congress party soon, Mr. Reddy said there was no such plan and he was of the strong belief that no other Congress leader would join either TRS or BJP. Stating that cadre of the Congress party was strong but unfortunately there was a lot of confusion among the leaders.