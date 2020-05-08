Jagga Reddy seeks apology from Srinivas Yadav

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was running a one man show in the State and all the ministers were dummies with no contribution in the governance and no voice to raise their concerns with the CM.

At a press conference here, he said ministers should raise people’s issues with the Chief Minister rather than criticising the Opposition leaders for highlighting the government’s failures. Referring to the comments made by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, he sought an apology from him. “Mr. Yadav will never understand the value of a soldier to the country. He has fought on the borders unlike you who must have gone there for a vacation,” he said.

He said the Chief Minister should also seek an explanation from him for making cheap remarks against the TPCC chief. He reminded how everyone was aware of how Mr. Yadav threatened Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family during the Telangana movement and it was unfortunate that people like him who opposed Telangana are in the cabinet. “If he has guts he should speak in front of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Mr. Jagga Reddy said there seems to be no lockdown in Telangana going by the movement of people and this was primarily due to the opening of wine shops. When the government can allow thousands to come onto the roads for buying liquor what is stopping it from opening other sectors as well. “KCR will be responsible for growing number of COVID19 cases and this was mainly due to his lopsided policies,” he said.

At a separate press conference, former MLC Ramulu Naik asked how the Chief Minister could call a soldier a ‘broker’ and said it reflects his mindset. He reminded that Cheruku Sudhakar of Inti Party was jailed during the Telangana agitation under PD Act and the CM cannot make insulting comments on the party headed by him.