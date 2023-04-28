Jagga Reddy seeks AICC permission for proposed padayatra

April 28, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Hyderabad

After TPCC president Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, now Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, plans to go on a padayatra in four districts, including erstwhile Medak, Mahabubnagar, Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts.

Mr. Reddy has sent a letter to AICC In-charge of Telangana Manikrao Thakare seeking permission for the Haath se Haath Jodo Yatra, which is an extension of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. He sought permission for the yatra to cover 47 Assembly constituencies in the four districts to strengthen the party and also bringing back past glory.

The new move of the three-time MLA from Sangareddy constituency is likely to be seen from a different perspective due to his perceived differences with the TPCC president. However, Mr. Reddy refuted such arguments and reminded that the original plan of the party was to have its leaders take up yatra in the entire State. The MLAs and senior leaders were asked to take up Haath Se Haath Jodo yatra in their respective districts.

Mr. Reddy reminded that he was also the working president of the TPCC and he plans to cover the four districts where other leaders have not focussed so far. “I will anyway cover Medak district as it is my home district and I am seeking permission to take up yatra in the neighbouring districts where no one has gone so far,” he told The Hindu.

He said Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra received a tremendous response in Telangana and it was an indication of the growing popularity of the party. He hoped that Congress will come back to power and this would be a gift to Sonia Gandhi, without whose decision Telangana would not have been formed.