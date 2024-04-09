Jagga Reddy rules out changes in PCC leadership, says Revanth doing his best as CM and PCC president

April 09, 2024 05:28 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy said the Congress high command prefers the Chief Minister and PCC president to be same person in the interests of the party and the Government.

Responding to queries that he was in the race for the PCC presidentship since the present PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy was busy with his assignment as the Chief Minister, he said the CM was handling both responsibilities with ease and the party high command also wants the smooth affair to continue.

In an informal chat with reporters after participating in the Ugadi celebrations held at at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, Mr. Jagga Reddy agreed that he too was an aspirant for the PCC chief post two years ago. Congress party provides opportunities to all and he was not in a hurry to become the PCC Chief, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the Congress party and people were lucky to be led by the Gandhi family, known for their sacrifices for the country. Rahul Gandhi is clean-hearted and doesn’t choose the wrong paths to grab power. Mr. Gandhi believes in an ideology of seeing Indians happy and not himself.

Giving 100% marks to Revanth Reddy’s government, he said women travelling in the buses free of cost and getting a gas cylinder for ₹500 would vouch for the party’s performance. He exuded confidence that Congress would bag 12 to 14 Member of Parliament (MP) seats in Telangana.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said the BJP was fast declining in the country and its leadership always believed in gimmicks to capture power. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah talk about nationalism but they should understand that their party or their ideology was not part of the Indian Independence movement.

“They believe in power and Congress believes in nation’s interests,” he said while terming Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as an ignorant politician who doesn’t understand Indian history. He also took potshots at political strategist Prashant Kishor stating that he was into the profession to make money and speaks only what gets him money.

He reminded that Prashant Kishor claimed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) would come back to power in Telangana for the third time. “What happened to his claims? He promotes parties according to his business interests,” he said.

Criticising Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) leader Manda Krishna Madiga, he said the former was speaking the BJP language and not on behalf of the Madiga community. “We would have responded to to his questions had he been neutral and not an agent of the BJP,” he said and dared Mr. Krishna Madiga to demand the BJP to send a Madiga leader to Rajya Sabha.

Stating that Madiga community was always given big political opportunities by the Congress, he reminded how Meira Kumar was made the Speaker of the Parliament. “Did you ever ask the BJP to select a Madiga leader for Rajya Sabha seat? You are silent about the party that insulted a Dalit, Bangaru Lakshman, who was the all India BJP president,” he asked Mr. Krishna Madiga.

