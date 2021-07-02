Jagga Reddy rides bicycle for 13 kms against fuel prices

Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy riding a cycle from his home to Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.

Hyderabad

02 July 2021 20:01 IST

New TPCC working president highlights burden on people

It was quite a tiring journey for Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy to ride a bicycle from his home in Madhapur to Gandhi Bhavan, the headquarters of the Telangana Congress, but it carried a message of people burdened with rising fuel prices.

Newly appointed Congress working president and MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy rode for 13 kms in the city streets to register his protest against the spiralling fuel prices and send a message to the government that it was becoming unbearable for the common man. “I am not used to cycling much these days but thought of taking up this strenuous journey on behalf of the people,” he said after completing his ride.

Mr. Reddy said the BJP had promised to bring down the fuel prices when it came to power but despite the prices of crude oil coming down by half compared to 2014 people are burdened with almost double the prices now. The Modi government seems to be least bothered about the common man and is more interested in attacking Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who are fighting on behalf of the people, he said.

