Jagga Reddy plans to meet CM seeking nod to Rahul visit

Working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) and Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has said that he would meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and seek permission for AICC leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Osmania University campus.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, he said he would write to the Chief Minister seeking an appointment to meet him for requesting permission to Mr. Gandhi’s visit to the university to meet the students and interact with them.

He criticised Minister E. Dayakar Rao for his comments on Mr. Gandhi’s video attending a function. He stated that Mr. Dayakar Rao could not become a minister in combined Andhra Pradesh and it was because of the Congress decision to give Statehood to Telangana he could become a minister even after vehemently opposing Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao during the Statehood movement.