Jagga Reddy not to contest 2023 polls, if made PCC chief

Intensifying his efforts for the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president’s post, three-time MLA from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy declared that he would not contest the 2023 elections if made PCC president so as to spare all his energies for the party’s success.

Speaking to newspersons here on Sunday, he said he would visit New Delhi after November 20 to present his case for the PCC president’s post personally before the party high command. He would also make way for a candidate to be finalised by the party for contesting from Sangareddy in 2023 if he was made PCC president.

On the RTC employees’ strike, the Congress leader said he would make all efforts to make a success the Sadak Bandh (road blockade) call given for November 19, as per the instruction of the senior party leaders N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and V. Hanumantha Rao.

People’s expectations

Stating that in spite of AICC president Sonia Gandhi giving statehood to Telangana respecting the people’s long-felt dream and to fight for their rights, people had elected K. Chandrasekhar Rao twice hoping that he would do good for them.

Mr. Reddy, however, alleged that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was making the strike by RTC employees more complex by not initiating talks with the trade unions even 43 days after their strike. The government was biding time wilfully in the issue, he said and sought the people’s support for the RTC strike explaining that it was not just the problem of RTC employees.

Stating that people would face a lot of problems if the public transport was privatised, the Congress leader said bus fares would be in control only if the RTC was public sector. He pointed out that people were suffering the additional burden high bus fares in the States where the public transport system was in the private hands as the private companies would only aim at profits without any concern for the poor and the middle class.