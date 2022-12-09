Jagga Reddy meets Kharge, stresses collective decisions if Congress has to strengthen in Telangana

December 09, 2022 02:14 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - Hyderabad

Sangareddy Legislator T. Jayaprakash Reddy met the newly elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday and congratulated him on the Congress party winning Himachal Pradesh apart from his elevation as the Congress president.

Mr. Reddy said they discussed the political situation in Telangana and how the party has to face the ruling TRS and the onslaught of the BJP that was ‘making noise’ to draw people’s attention. He said he had informed AICC president on how both the TRS and BJP were creating a fake political fight to undermine the Congress that was strong and how the party can expose their collusion.

Mr. Reddy, known for his outbursts against the TPCC leadership here, said he had not discussed anything about the leaders here but only on the measures to be taken to strengthen the party that continued to have people’s goodwill. “However, there is a need to take collective decisions in the party to make its case stronger,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said TRS popularity was on the wane in Telangana and its effort to change into Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) will not yield any results. The Election Commission of India (ECI) will give permission to any party to change the name but only the Congress and BJP are the national parties in the country and no other party has the scope to enter into that space.