Jagga Reddy hits out at Minister

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy criticised Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao for his ‘unwarranted’ comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and warned that they would have to hit back with personal comments if Mr. Gandhi was targeted again.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Mr. Dayakar Rao doesn’t have the stature to criticise Mr. Gandhi and his comparison between IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and Rahul Gandhi was ridiculous. “We have no objection if the Minister wants to praise KTR and he can do so but he should stay away from criticising Mr. Gandhi,” he said.

Mr. Reddy reminded Mr. Dayakar Rao how critical he was about KCR and KTR when he was in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He should remember that minister position was not permanent and he should conduct himself with some dignity while being a Minister.

Nagi Reddy targeted

Mr. Reddy also targeted State Election Commissioner V. Nagi Reddy saying he was toeing the line of the ruling TRS party. How can he announce the municipal schedule without giving clarity on the reservations in the wards and municipalities. “If we go to Court questioning this favouritism to TRS party they criticise us of being afraid of elections,” he said.

He said police too was partisan and they were turning a blind eye to the distribution of money and liquor by the ruling party. The TRS was hell bent on winning the municipal elections using money, liquor or threats, and the police was totally supporting it blindly.