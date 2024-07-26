ADVERTISEMENT

Jagga Reddy hails Revanth and Bhatti for presenting ‘practical and realistic budget’  

Published - July 26, 2024 07:39 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

Jagga Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jagga Reddy lauded the Budget 2024-25 as practical and realistic unlike the BRS government’s budget that was like a feast promised but served like a pauper’s lunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the budget presentation on behalf of the Congress party, he praised both Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister (Finance Minister) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for allocating ₹72,000 crore to the agricultural sector, reinforcing Congress’s commitment to being a farmer-friendly government. 

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the senior Congress leader said, “The budget also earmarks ₹10,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad, aiming to transform the city into an industrial and real estate hub, attracting both national and international investments.” 

Countering the criticism over the Budget by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he ridiculed KCR’s budget as one of “assumptions and debts,” contrasting it with the present government’s budget as an “actual budget” grounded in reality. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jagga Reddy suggested BRS leaders including KTR go to the public to know whether the Congress promises are implemented. He also reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to fulfilling six key guarantees, ensuring adequate funding for these promises.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US