GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagga Reddy hails Revanth and Bhatti for presenting ‘practical and realistic budget’  

Published - July 26, 2024 07:39 am IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau
Jagga Reddy

Jagga Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jagga Reddy lauded the Budget 2024-25 as practical and realistic unlike the BRS government’s budget that was like a feast promised but served like a pauper’s lunch.

Responding to the budget presentation on behalf of the Congress party, he praised both Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister (Finance Minister) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for allocating ₹72,000 crore to the agricultural sector, reinforcing Congress’s commitment to being a farmer-friendly government. 

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the senior Congress leader said, “The budget also earmarks ₹10,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad, aiming to transform the city into an industrial and real estate hub, attracting both national and international investments.” 

Countering the criticism over the Budget by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he ridiculed KCR’s budget as one of “assumptions and debts,” contrasting it with the present government’s budget as an “actual budget” grounded in reality. 

Jagga Reddy suggested BRS leaders including KTR go to the public to know whether the Congress promises are implemented. He also reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to fulfilling six key guarantees, ensuring adequate funding for these promises.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.