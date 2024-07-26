Jagga Reddy hails Revanth and Bhatti for presenting ‘practical and realistic budget’  

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T. Jagga Reddy lauded the Budget 2024-25 as practical and realistic unlike the BRS government’s budget that was like a feast promised but served like a pauper’s lunch.

Responding to the budget presentation on behalf of the Congress party, he praised both Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister (Finance Minister) Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for allocating ₹72,000 crore to the agricultural sector, reinforcing Congress’s commitment to being a farmer-friendly government.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, the senior Congress leader said, “The budget also earmarks ₹10,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad, aiming to transform the city into an industrial and real estate hub, attracting both national and international investments.”

Countering the criticism over the Budget by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders, including former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, he ridiculed KCR’s budget as one of “assumptions and debts,” contrasting it with the present government’s budget as an “actual budget” grounded in reality.

Jagga Reddy suggested BRS leaders including KTR go to the public to know whether the Congress promises are implemented. He also reiterated the Congress government’s commitment to fulfilling six key guarantees, ensuring adequate funding for these promises.