ADVERTISEMENT

Jagga Reddy flays Modi for comments on Rahul Gandhi

Published - July 04, 2024 04:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

Jagga Reddy advised the PM to refrain from commenting on Mr. Gandhi’s age, as “Mr. Modi’s age is nothing compared to the long-standing history of the Congress”.

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

TPCC working president Jagga Reddy flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “not addressing” the questions raised by AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Gandhi is fit to be the Prime Minister due to his qualifications, his family’s sacrifices and good understanding of people’s issues.

He accused BJP leaders and Mr. Modi of unfairly criticising Mr. Gandhi. “Mr. Modi secured his third term as Prime Minister through the support of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, implying that BJP and Modi have lost the popular support,” he said.

Mr. Reddy advised the PM to refrain from commenting on Mr. Gandhi’s age, as “Mr. Modi’s age is nothing compared to the long-standing history of the Congress”. He also alleged that Mr. Modi has failed to deliver on his promises.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud also criticised the Prime Minister. Addressing the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, he accused Mr. Modi of neglecting farmers’ issues, violence in Manipur, NEET-UG scam, and paper leaks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US