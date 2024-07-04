GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagga Reddy flays Modi for comments on Rahul Gandhi

Jagga Reddy advised the PM to refrain from commenting on Mr. Gandhi’s age, as “Mr. Modi’s age is nothing compared to the long-standing history of the Congress”.

Published - July 04, 2024 04:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy. File

TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy. File | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

TPCC working president Jagga Reddy flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “not addressing” the questions raised by AICC leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in Parliament.

Speaking at a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Gandhi is fit to be the Prime Minister due to his qualifications, his family’s sacrifices and good understanding of people’s issues.

He accused BJP leaders and Mr. Modi of unfairly criticising Mr. Gandhi. “Mr. Modi secured his third term as Prime Minister through the support of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, implying that BJP and Modi have lost the popular support,” he said.

Mr. Reddy advised the PM to refrain from commenting on Mr. Gandhi’s age, as “Mr. Modi’s age is nothing compared to the long-standing history of the Congress”. He also alleged that Mr. Modi has failed to deliver on his promises.

Former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud also criticised the Prime Minister. Addressing the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, he accused Mr. Modi of neglecting farmers’ issues, violence in Manipur, NEET-UG scam, and paper leaks.

