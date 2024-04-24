Jagga Reddy commends Rajiv Gandhi’s visionary leadership amidst Opposition criticism 

April 24, 2024 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president former MLA T. Jagga Reddy has commended former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for his visionary leadership, emphasising his dedication to tackle the nation’s challenges with a strong sense of duty akin to that of an employee. Mr. Reddy’s remarks came in response to criticism levelled against the Congress party by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) & its leaders, including K.T Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao, that Congress had done nothing for the development of country.

Addressing the media at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Mr. Reddy reminded about Rajiv Gandhi’s initiatives that laid the groundwork for vital infrastructural improvements, particularly in telecommunications accessibility.

He underscored Rajiv Gandhi’s efforts in democratising access to technology and empowering youth through voting rights, contrasting contemporary achievements with his enduring impact. Mr. Reddy reiterated the legacy of sacrifice and patriotism within the Gandhi family, citing Rajiv Gandhi as an example of a leader who empathised with the nation’s populace as an extended family. He also praised Rahul Gandhi, the heir of Rajiv Gandhi, for embarking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, showcasing a generational commitment to the values espoused by his father.