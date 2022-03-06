Jagga Reddy ‘boycotts’ CLP meeting for ‘disrespect’

‘PCC chief did not inform me about Medak Church visit’

Sangareddy MLA T. Jagga Reddy left the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday even before it started - claiming that he is facing “humiliating and bitter” experiences in the party.

Mr. Reddy was apparently peeved with the CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka requesting him not to raise his differences with PCC chief A. Revanth Reddy at the meeting as the real issue of discussing the strategies to corner the government in the Assembly would be sidelined.

Mr. Jagga Reddy had earlier agreed to cancel his proposed press conference to question PCC chief Revanth Reddy’s visit to Medak on Sunday without informing him though he hails from the combined Medak district. He wanted to question the same at the CLP but was requested by Mr. Vikramarka not to do so.

An angry Mr. Jagga Reddy then came out of the hotel where the CLP meeting was scheduled and said he was boycotting the meeting and left the venue.

Meanwhile, supporters of Mr. Revanth Reddy denied that Mr. Jagga Reddy was not kept in the loop of the Medak church visit. “The PCC chief personally called him on Saturday to inform him and also asked him to accompany him. However, on Sunday, his mobile was not reachable, forcing the PCC chief to go ahead with the visit,” they claimed.

Mr. Revanth Reddy on the way to Medak called on former Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Rajnarsimha.