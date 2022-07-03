Jagga Reddy apologises to Rahul Gandhi for his outbursts

Sangareddy MLA, however, criticises Revanth Reddy for his unilateral decisions

Sangareddy MLA and TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy, who lambasted the TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy for ignoring Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha’s visit to the city, announced that he would take a major decision on Monday.

Though he did not reveal his intentions, sources close to him said that Mr. Reddy was considering putting down his papers to register his protest. But given his temperament, he might not take any such decision if the party seniors ask him to mellow down.

When contacted, Mr. Reddy said his objection to the PCC president was that such a major decision was taken in consultation with the party leaders. As the PCC chief, Mr. Revanth Reddy has to consult the MLAs, MPs and other party functionaries or at least inform them of the decision. Moreover, he also found fault with the language used by the PCC chief against those who opposed his decision. “It was derogatory and unacceptable,” he said.

The PCC chief had earlier said, in reply to a question, that anyone violating the party orders would be severely dealt with. “Violating the party decisions cannot be taken easily. It is no joke when the party is fighting on the ground against the TRS while some people try to act in a way that would be politically advantageous to the ruling party,” he said, using a common saying in Telangana dialect to support his argument. Though the meaning of that sentence sounds objectionable in literal translation, it is commonly used to describe anger against someone.

Meanwhile, Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said he was forced to burst out in the media conference, not with an intention to damage the party but only to question the unilateral decisions. “I have broken the promise made to Rahul Gandhi that I would not publicly criticise the party functionaries. But this time I lost cool and I apologise to Mr. Gandhi,” he said.

He also alleged that Mr. Revanth has the habit of taking unilateral decisions and putting the party and other leaders in a quandary. “When he was in TDP he put Mr. Chandrababu Naidu in an uncomfortable position and he is continuing in Congress as well,” he alleged.