Jagapathi Babu pledges organs

Actor makes announcement on his 60th birthday

Tollywood actor Jagapathi Babu on Friday pledged his organs at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and encouraged his friends and fans to follow suit.

The actor made the announcement on his 60th birthday and signed the pledge to donate his vital organs so that they could be used to save the lives of others.

Mr. Babu made the announcement in the presence of managing director of KIMS Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, principal secretary, Industries & IT Jayesh Ranjan, and Jeevandan programme in-charge Dr. G. Swarnalatha.

Mr. Babu said, “Every life, especially those of humans, must have a meaning to it. I believe, if we can give something back to this society of which we are a part, our life will have the right meaning. Helping others see, breath, and survive, after our demise is certainly the noblest thing we can think of. And I would request all my friends and all those who love and appreciate my work as an actor to think of pledging their organs to help millions of people whose lives otherwise are mired in darkness.”