‘AP CM begging literally for day-to-day expenditure’

HYDRABAD

12 November 2021 22:35 IST

Agriculture Minister N. Prashanth Reddy has stated that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is in deep financial trouble and its Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been, literally, begging everyday to meet day-to-day expenditure. He made these comments at Nizamabad while participating in Maha Darna held at the district headquarters town on Friday in support of farmers.

“In the past, several commented that Telangana will be in deep financial trouble if separate state was formed. With the blessings of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao we are enjoying our revenue and its diversion to Andhra Pradesh was totally stopped. Instead, Andhra Pradesh is struggling due to lack of money and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been begging, literally. For day-to-day expenditure they are dependent on Centre. It was not possible to run the administration without borrowings,” said Mr Prashanth Reddy.

